The Villages Polo Booster Club sells shirts for charity

Oxford Polo Club owner, Lorde Lyall, left, and polo player, Nick Johnson, sell T-shirts designed by Johnson to benefit Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

A polo player is partnering with a Villages lifestyle club to turn his hobby into a benefit for children fighting cancer.

Nick Johnson loves to draw in his free time, and one of his horse drawings is available on a shirt being sold by The Villages Polo Booster Club on Sundays during matches at The Villages Polo Club. 

So far this year, shirt sales have raised about $3,500 for Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

“When I drew it, I had no idea this was going to happen,” Johnson said. 

Lord Lyall, owner of Oxford Polo Club, put one of Johnson’s drawings on a shirt in  2019.

