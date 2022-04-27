The Villages Polo Booster Club sells shirts for charity

A polo player is partnering with a Villages lifestyle club to turn his hobby into a benefit for children fighting cancer.
Nick Johnson loves to draw in his free time, and one of his horse drawings is available on a shirt being sold by The Villages Polo Booster Club on Sundays during matches at The Villages Polo Club.
So far this year, shirt sales have raised about $3,500 for Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
“When I drew it, I had no idea this was going to happen,” Johnson said.
Lord Lyall, owner of Oxford Polo Club, put one of Johnson’s drawings on a shirt in 2019.
