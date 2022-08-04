The Villages Parrot Heads surpass donation goals

Wendy Caldwell, left, of Belleview, prepares to donate blood with the help of Damaris Mack, of OneBlood, during The Villages Parrot Heads blood drive at The Villages Public Safety Department Fire Station 44 in The Villages.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

The Villages Parrot Heads have taken its mission of “partying with a purpose” to a new level.

Club president Mark Woodland said the club contributed more than $200,000 in cash, blood donations and in-kind donations in the first half of the year—the most the group has done in that time frame. 

The club hosts events and meets at “phlockings” once a month and incorporates a charitable aspect along with the socializing. Woodland said part of what makes this year so successful is how eager its 1,300 members are to get back into routine.

“We put a lot of events on hold when the pandemic started,” said Woodland, of the Village of Gilchrist. “We had our first golf cart poker run in March after a three-year break, which raised more money than I expected.”

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.