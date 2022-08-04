The Villages Parrot Heads surpass donation goals

The Villages Parrot Heads have taken its mission of “partying with a purpose” to a new level.
Club president Mark Woodland said the club contributed more than $200,000 in cash, blood donations and in-kind donations in the first half of the year—the most the group has done in that time frame.
The club hosts events and meets at “phlockings” once a month and incorporates a charitable aspect along with the socializing. Woodland said part of what makes this year so successful is how eager its 1,300 members are to get back into routine.
“We put a lot of events on hold when the pandemic started,” said Woodland, of the Village of Gilchrist. “We had our first golf cart poker run in March after a three-year break, which raised more money than I expected.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.