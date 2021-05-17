The Villages Nurses Club awards scholarships

The next generation of nurses may soon be curbing pandemic tides in an ever-expanding field, but those who wish to accomplish this dream sometimes can find it hard to get the necessary funds to follow their medical aspirations.
The Villages Nurses Club announced and honored scholarship winners Tuesday at Savannah Center, giving hope and funding to rising medical professionals.
The group awarded two scholarships this year, both $1,500. Over 50 members of the Villages Nurses Club attended to honor the scholarship winners, transition new club officers into positions and enjoy a luncheon.
The Villages Nurses Club scholarships are designed to help dedicated students of nursing programs aimed primarily at those in the junior or senior year of a program.
