Unmatched economic prosperity and abundant recreation opportunities make The Villages a dynamic place to live. Those criteria were noticed by Heartland Forward, an economic think tank that recently ranked The Villages metropolitan statistical area No. 2 on its ranking of “Most Dynamic Metros” for 2021. The Villages MSA, which includes all of Sumter County, but not The Villages in Lake and Marion counties, slots in between two major California markets — just behind No. 1 San Jose-Sunnyville-Santa Clara and ahead of No. 3 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley.
