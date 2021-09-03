The Villages moves Ahead with plan for apartment homes

The Villages will bring a handful of apartment homes to Spanish Springs as part of its revitalization of the original town center, officials announced Thursday.
The Villages is rescinding a development of regional impact agreement with Lady Lake in order to move ahead with the plan, said Marty Dzruo, vice president of The Villages.
The action comes after town commissioners voted 3-2 in February to oppose the plan, followed by months of stonewalling The Villages’ request for direction on alternatives.
With the DRI gone, Dzuro said, Lady Lake’s existing zoning allows for apartment homes, once permitting is obtained.
