The Villages is home to unique commercial landscape

One reason accounts for the commercial success of The Villages, according to one official. Credit the people who shop, dine and live The Villages, said Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development. Even in the wake of the pandemic, the community’s commercial occupancy rate averages about 97%, he said. Expect even more diversity in goods and services as The Villages reputation as a regional economic engine becomes only more pronounced, Renick said.
“Residential demand points only to more optimism for our long-term future,” he said. “The Villages strong economy and long-term economic horizon have opened the eyes of some larger retailers who are not here now that say they should be.”
Population Trends
Renick is not alone in his optimism, either.
Sumter County’s population because of The Villages is forecast to grow faster through 2045 than any other Florida county, according to the demographers at the Bureau of Economic & Business Research at the University of Florida.
Using 2020 as the baseline, the demographers expect the county to grow by 72% to a low, medium and high average of 243,533 residents by 2045.
