The Villages holds annual bass fishing tournament throughout the community

At 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the sun just peeking out over the horizon and a slight breeze in the air, the first lines went in the water to kick off The Villages 2022 Bass Fishing Tournament.
Across three ponds in The Villages, anglers competed to catch the largest bass in a three-hour window at ponds in the villages of Duval and Bonita and across from Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.
“I just enjoy being out here,” Larry Nisivoccia said. “What else can you ask for? Look at this. Got a beautiful day.”
