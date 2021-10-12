The Villages Health's Largest Care Center Ready for Patients

Lake Deaton Care Center, which opens to patients today, provides a clear look at the growth The Villages Health is seeing.
The popularity of new villages south of State Road 44 makes the location a smart one, with easy access to the Chitty Chatty Bridge.
“Expect the same quality and excellence of care that all the other care centers have provided to the population already,” said Dr. Greg Jun, medical director at Lake Deaton Care Center, who was at Brownwood Care Center before making the move.
The spacious facility has 32 rooms for patient visits and a large Learning Center among its 25,000 square feet. It’s the biggest of The Villages Health’s seven primary care centers, with lots of natural light and an open feel in common areas. Depending on surrounding growth factors, reaching capacity is part of a five-year plan, Jun said.
