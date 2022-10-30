The Villages Health offers wellness programs through its population health team

Since 2012, The Villages Health has provided wellness programs that empower participants to make healthy changes in their lives, and Amy Wixted has been there since the beginning.
Among these programs, a recent addition that offers one-on-one health coaching provides the opportunity for people to make meaningful change in their lives.
“We noticed that patients were needing that extra level of accountability to change their habits, and so we were happy to be able to connect them with those resources. It’s been very well received,” said Wixted, population health manager.
According to Wixted, it’s important to offer a variety of settings for individuals who want to take the reins on their health.
“Some folks do really well in class, and others do better in individual settings. With the latter, we’re able to ramp up that level of accountability by tailoring coaching to them,” she said.
