Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Overcast. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.