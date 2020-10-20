The Villages Health on Monday began providing rapid result COVID-19 testing, by appointment, for anyone in the community.
The availability of the test is the result of an Oct. 6 announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who delivered BiNax NOW test kits from Abbott Laboratories to The Villages, noting the importance of serving the senior population.
The tests are free, and individuals do not have to be a patient of The Villages Health to receive the test. Those wanting a test need to register for an appointment online at TVHRapidTest.com.
Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medical officer at The Villages Health, said testing is starting at a controlled pace but available appointments would increase over time as care centers refine testing logistics.
The website became operational starting 8 a.m. Sunday to take appointments for Monday testing. Initial testing with be 9 a.m.-noon at all six primary care locations of The Villages Health.
