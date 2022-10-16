The Villages has a most scenic way to walk

The Villages Health seeks to help residents start their days with getting active.
It holds community walks around The Villages that people can sign up for now.
Group walks with The Villages Health were popular with diabetes prevention courses, so it expanded the offerings.
“We’ve had such success with the Prevent T2 walks that we wanted to expand them to the larger community so participants could meet and connect with other healthy-minded individuals,” said Amy Wixted, population health manager.
The walks are held twice a month at various locations such as Lake Sumter Landing and Hogeye Preserve Pathway. The next one will take place at 8 a.m. Nov. 10 at Fenney Springs Nature Trail.
The locations allow participants to enjoy all parts of The Villages, from north to south and in between.
“We didn’t want distance to be a barrier for any interested participants, plus there’s so many wonderful places to walk in the community that we chose to highlight some of our favorites and discover new favorites,” Wixted said.
