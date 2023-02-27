The Villages Grown sprouts from bud to bloom at Sawgrass

Fresh options are far from few at The Villages Grown, including every variety of apple under the sun, breads from nearby bakeries and more kombucha than you’ve likely ever seen in once place.
The store, which moved in July from Brownwood to The Market at Sawgrass Grove, has not forgone any of the principles that helped it grow into the local produce powerhouse it is today.
Its fresh success has instead bolstered its commitment to quality.
“We’re in season now, and it’s phenomenal,” said Tracey Herrera, senior retail and wholesale manager for The Villages Grown. “Customers have been very pleased with us being here. Some miss the old store, but we moved here because we can offer more.”
