The Villages expands deeper into Leesburg with land purchase

The Villages development in Leesburg continues to expand.
The Villages on Thursday recorded documents on a transaction that adds about 3,200 acres south of Florida’s Turnpike along County Road 48, adjacent to current areas under development.
“The Villages lifestyle continues to be enjoyed by residents, and this growth means more of what they love,” said Kelsea Manly, executive vice president of operations for The Villages Developer. “Expect to see more beautiful neighborhoods, more world-class amenities, more of all the things that draw people to make The Villages their home.”
Benderson Development, one of the largest privately held real estate companies in the United States, was the seller.
