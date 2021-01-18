The Villages Chess Club adapts to online play

The Villages Chess Club has changed the way it operates to keep members safe.
The club switched to having the majority of members meeting in person to having many games online. The club also postponed its big yearly Chess Open Tournament from February to May.
Club organizer Mike Moschos, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, said there still are in-person games, but people have to wear masks, use sanitizer and bring their own boards.
“We’ve had a total of 55 tournaments online so far,” Moschos said. “It’s a good alternative to playing in person.”
Moschos said while it’s nice to be connected to players in The Villages, it’s cool to have to opportunity to play people all over the country.
