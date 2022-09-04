The Villages Charter School hosts in-person open houses

The Villages Charter School is giving parents the opportunity to meet teachers face-to-face.
The schools are hosting in-person open house events for families of students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade for the first time in three years.
The Villages High School hosted its open houses for parents and teachers Tuesday night, and The Villages Charter Elementary School's Primary Center hosted its event Wednesday. The 4th & 5th Grade Center's event is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the Intermediate Center open house will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 12.
