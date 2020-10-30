The Villages Blues Society Celebrates Three Years of Music

Three years ago, blues fanatics Mark and Marcia Adams held a callout event for a new club which they hoped would help bring more blues music to The Villages.
Mark initially put out 50 chairs for the event, featuring the Bridget Kelly Band. The event turned out to be a bigger success than they imagined and attracted about 200 fellow blues lovers.
Three years later, that club — The Villages Blues Society — has grown to about 1,150 members. On Sunday, club members celebrated their anniversary and reflected on their accomplishments as a group.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.