The Villages Bass Fishing Tournament

On March 22, 51 anglers in The Villages cast their fishing lines into ponds in the community hoping to reel in the big one and walk away as the winner of The Villages 2022 Bass Fishing Tournament.
Multiple anglers brought in fish that stood a chance to take the crown, but Robert Carter was the lucky angler to accomplish that feat.
“It was great,” said Carter, of the Village of Pine Hills. “It was fun. It was nice to catch some fish. They did a really good job (putting the event on).”
Anglers across three ponds, in the Villages of Bonita and Duval and next to the Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex, stood on the banks from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. with rod in hand. Using artificial lures and catching and releasing, anglers who brought in the highest combined weight from up to five catches were declared winners.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.