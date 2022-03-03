The Villages Balloon Festival returns

The color and excitement of The Villages Balloon Festival doesn’t just come from the balloons. Visitors to the event, which starts at 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday at The Villages Polo Club, can enjoy food, shopping and entertainment.
Get an in-depth look at ballooning from the experts or experience it with a tethered ride. Enjoy the acrobats and musicians.
In fact, the reason the festival draws tourists from Key West to Georgia may be because it offers more than just balloons.
