The Villages Astronomy Club’s Solar Walk returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began

Walking tours of the solar system are set to return.
So are safe viewings of the sun through solar telescopes.
The Villages Astronomy Club will display its Solar Walk exhibit, a scale representation of the solar system with markers explaining each of the planets, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began during an event
July 21 for The Villages Charter Middle School Camp and a second time at Camp Villages, with solar scope observing as well, on July 28 at Lake Miona Recreation Complex Outdoor Pavilion.
The group’s last Starry Starry Night and Day event, which involves daytime viewing of the sun through solar scopes and nighttime viewing of stars and planets through traditional telescopes, was held in February 2020. Club President Jerry Kosarko said at the time it was one of the club’s best-attended astronomy events.
