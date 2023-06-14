The Villages Astronomy Club hosts stargazing soirees

The wonders of the cosmos are too large to be confined to a lens.
Nonetheless, the starry-eyed members of The Villages Astronomy Club give it an earnest try, taking to fields where the city lights are low and celestial bodies are plentiful.
Burt Salk, of the Village of Bridgeport at Mission Hills, remembered the first time he gazed upon galaxies with a little more reverence. His reward was a radiant canvas filled with stars and supernovas taking part in a timeless dance across the heavens.
“I was a camp counselor at a camp in the Adirondacks,” he said. “I took campers on canoe trips out on Lake George, and in the evening we would lay down and look at the stars. It was eye-opening to them, but also fascinating to me.”
