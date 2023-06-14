The Villages Astronomy Club hosts stargazing soirees

Today

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. A few storms may be severe. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.