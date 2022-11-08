The Villages and surrounding communities plan to honor veterans at multiple events

When the nation pauses on Veterans Day to thank and honor those who have served our country, several organizations and cities in the area are inviting the community to mark the holiday.
The Villages is no stranger to military service. In fact, 16% of Villagers have donned a U.S. military uniform. To celebrate these men and women, the Old Mill Playhouse is hosting a one-day veterans-themed film festival, Parady Financial Group is hosting a celebration event with Villages Honor Flight, Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages has its annual ceremony and the City of Wildwood will have a weeklong exhibit and meet and greet with local veterans.
