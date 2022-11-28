The Village Birders offer tips for observing bird migration

Wendy Milstein, of the Village of Buttonwood, searches the trees for birds during a February tour with The Village Birders at Hogeye Preserve Pathway.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

With temperatures dropping and winter right around the corner, more and more birds are traveling to Florida. And with the increase in bird population comes more opportunities to observe such feathered friends as herons, egrets, warblers, hawks and different kinds of sparrows.

The Village Birders are the most active group in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Vice President Bob Smidt, of the Village of Chatham, has enjoyed the hobby since the 1980s and has plenty of knowledge and tips for bird watching around The Villages.

