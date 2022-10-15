The untouchable Acura no one else seemed to want

Frank O’Donnell, of the Village of Pinellas, always thought the Ferrari 308 GTS was one of the most beautiful cars ever made. But when he went to test drive one in 2013, he found it uncomfortable. Instead, he found his favorite car in the back of the same consignment shop — a 1991 Acura NSX. O’Donnell said the NSX looks good from all angles, calling it a classic design in his eyes.
O’Donnell now calls his 1991 Acura NSX an untouchable. He has no intention of ever letting go of it.
“You don’t see a lot of this model because most people that have this car don’t drive them,” O’Donnell said. “They keep them in a garage with a cover on them.”
O’Donnell is the car’s third owner and the NSX is all original equipment except for an upgraded stainless-steel exhaust. The car currently is the only Acura NSX in the country to earn first-place honors from the Antique Automobile Club of America, winning at the club’s 2019 winter meet in Ocala.
