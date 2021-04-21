Dancing is a joy for humans and dogs alike, according to members of the Dynamic Dog Club of The Villages drill team.
The team will make an appearance at the Ballroom Blast social dance event from 6 to 8:50 p.m. tonight at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex.
The team of dogs and their humans perform choreographed dances for resident lifestyle clubs in The Villages in exchange for dog food donations for YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
