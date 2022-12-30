The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol earns numerous nominations

Once again, The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol earned numerous nominations for the BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards, and now is the time for patrons to vote.
The theater was nominated 36 times for various categories in direction, costume, lighting and more.
To win, The Studio Theatre needs the votes of its patrons who enjoyed the 2021-22 season.
“The Studio Theatre patrons are very enthusiastic, thoughtful and kind people,” said Whitney Morse, artistic director at The Sharon and The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol. “Having their support means the world. As an artist, you strive to be proud of your work, but when people like it, that’s the icing on the cake.”
Patrons can vote through Saturday by visiting broadwayworld.com/orlando/voteregion.cfm and entering their email address next to the “Start Voting!” box.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
