The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol announces ‘snack-size’ plays

Over the past few months, The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol has satisfied theater cravings with virtual offerings for patrons to enjoy from home. Soon, the local blackbox theater will add another item to the menu.
Beginning Friday, The Studio will introduce Snack-Size Plays: a bite-size digital theater experience. Each week, patrons can access 10-minute virtual play readings for free on Facebook, YouTube and thesharonstudio.com.
The plays are in tandem with The Studio’s virtual play reading series, which staff have been producing to stream online since May.
“The response has been overall quite good,” said Whitney Morse, artistic director of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center as well as The Studio.
