The Studio is ready to help touch up original scripts

Whether you wrote a play years ago, shoved it in a drawer and didn’t think about it again, or you have an idea for a play you never got around to writing, now is the time to bring out your inner playwright.
Submissions for The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol’s “Scripts from Scratch” playwriting contest and workshop officially open Aug. 1, but those who want to submit early can do so now.
Submissions are open to all Florida residents and will be accepted until Nov. 1.
The play workshop, in which the four finalists chosen from the submissions will have their plays workshopped with professional directors and actors, and then performed for a live audience at The Studio, will take place May 10 to May 15, 2021.
