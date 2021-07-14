The Studio debuts PLAYlists

If anything can replicate the feeling of a play, it might be music. And with The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol’s new “PLAYlists,” which pair songs with plays, patrons can take that feeling on the go. For a show like “Spike Heels,” sound/AV designer Nick Erickson received prompts like Pat Benatar, Joan Jett and Shania Twain from director Celine Rosenthal, which he then supplemented with Prince, Janet Jackson and Cher.
