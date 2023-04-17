The Spice & Tea Exchange hosts weekly tastings

Jody Nelson wants customers to have an experience when they come into her store.
So, the owner of The Spice & Tea Exchange in Brownwood started a tasting Tuesday event a few months ago. Every Tuesday, staff members make foods using the spices and herbs that are available at the store and offer them to customers to taste.
“It gives them an opportunity to try something a touch different but something easy to make, and it’s well received,” Nelson said.
Nelson and staff put the weekly event together as a way to bring customers into the business as well as teach them different recipes they can use teas and spices with.
