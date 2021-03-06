The snorkeling classes offered through The Enrichment Academy are some of the longest-standing courses available

The Enrichment Academy released its spring/summer course offerings Wednesday, marking the beginning of a new set of lifelong learning opportunities. The classes begin in April and run through September, when the next catalog will be released for fall/winter, and are available in different lengths and sessions, including some that are offered only one day a month or even bimonthly.
One of these every-other-month courses is the snorkeling class taught by Nancy “Heath” Davenport. This class will teach students the basics or improve on existing skills with advanced techniques.
“The snorkeling one is interesting because it depends on the level of the students,” Davenport said. “I’ve had students that are afraid to get in the water. I’ve had students that just want to snorkel a little. I’ve had others who know how to snorkel and want to learn something different in the water.”
