The Sharon to Showcase Local Talent In Upcoming Shows

The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center will offer five new opportunities for live entertainment in November and December. Featuring stand-up comedy, cabarets and classical concerts, The Sharon staff are excited to showcase talent which has been cooped up in the past several months, said Elizabeth Constant, booking coordinator at The Sharon.
Some of that talent comes from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
“Local talent is preferred so that we aren’t forcing an artist to travel or put themselves or our backstage crew at risk,” Constant said. “And to be honest, we’re really lucky we have so much talent in The Villages already — I could fill every night with different acts and not run out.”
The Sharon will follow COVID-19 safety procedures including 20% capacity, socially-distanced seating, hand sanitizer stations, self ticket scanning, digital programs and a closed lobby with no concessions sold.
