The Sharon kicks off its International Subscription

German Cornejo and partner Gisela Galeassi will perform with Tango Fire at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

Get a taste of Polish classical music, Argentinian tango, traditional Zimbabwean songs and more, all right here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center’s International Subscription starts this month with the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra on

Jan. 23 and Tango Fire on Jan. 25. The series continues through April with a variety of instrumentalists, dancers and vocalists from around the world.

