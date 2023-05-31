The Sharon brings its next Cabaret Series performance

Everyone loves a hero, but seeing the villain’s perspective can be just as entertaining.
The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center is hosting its next Cabaret Series show, “It Feels Good To Be Bad,” at 7 p.m. June 8 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center’s Lobby Lounge.
The show stars bass singer Christopher Ryan, accompanied by Gary Powell, music director at The Sharon.
Ryan and Powell will perform a variety of pieces sung by villains in musicals and Disney shows, including “Cruella de vil,” “Hellfire” from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Alive” from “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Hello, Little Girl” from “Into the Woods” and many others.
