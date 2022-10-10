The Rose Plantation to host its first Halloween event this month

The owners of The Rose Plantation restaurant host events for major holidays such as Christmas Eve and Mother’s Day, but this year they are branching out.
They will host a Halloween event for the first time.
“We know that a lot of people really like Halloween,” said David Andrews, who owns the restaurant along with his wife, Diana. “It’s a big day for a lot of people.”
A Halloween Benefit Social will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the restaurant.
