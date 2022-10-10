The Rose Plantation to host its first Halloween event this month

Joseph Mankowski, shown above will be providing entertainment at The Rose Plantation’s first Halloween Benefit Social on Oct. 31 at the restaurant. The event is a costume party that will benefit the Orange Blossom Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

The owners of The Rose Plantation restaurant host events for major holidays such as Christmas Eve and Mother’s Day, but this year they are branching out. 

They will host a Halloween event for the first time.

“We know that a lot of people really like Halloween,” said David Andrews, who owns the restaurant along with his wife, Diana. “It’s a big day for a lot of people.”

A Halloween Benefit Social will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the restaurant. 

