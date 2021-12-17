The Rocketman Show recalls an early Elton

Dressed in a white sequined blazer and pants, straw hat and iconic big sunglasses, Rus Anderson bore a striking resemblance to a young Elton John. And with masterful skills behind the grand piano and songs like “Tiny Dancer,” The Rocketman Show was a lot like stepping back in time to see Elton John in his prime.
Anderson and his five-piece band (including Somali and Helena Kletch on vocals, Mark Alan on guitar, James Granell Jr. on bass and Scott Murdock on drums) performed Wednesday at the second show of the Open Air Concert Series 2021.
Those who saw John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour before it paused would have seen Anderson acting as his body double in video of John’s career highlights.
