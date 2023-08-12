The PBA50 Villages Classic is back again

More than 180 bowlers will bring their talents to The Villages for the PBA50 The Villages Classic tournament from Monday through Friday at Spanish Springs Lanes.
Monday starts with practice in the week-long tournament. Bowlers will be split into three squads — A, B and C — with the Pro-Am event beginning at 4 p.m. Villages residents will be able to roll head-to-head against PBA pros like Hall of Famers Walter Ray Williams Jr., Bob Chamberlain, Pete Weber and more.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.