The path to prison is much wider from the 5th Circuit

in and around The Villages is one of the tops in the state at sending criminals to prison compared with the majority of circuits in Florida’s court system.
In the first six months of this year, 5th Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson and his team of prosecutors garnered 1,128 convictions in which a judge issued a prison sentence, according to data his office provided to the Daily Sun.
An analyst with the Florida Department of Corrections (DOC)confirmed that the 5th Circuit, one of the state’s 20 circuits, is in the top three this year in admitting new inmates into the DOC system, and led the state in May. That exceeds circuits that include counties with higher Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime rate indexes, such as Miami-Dade, Alachua, and the Panhandle’s Bay, Escambia and Leon.
Miami-Dade, Broward, and the combined Orange and Osceola circuits represent the three most populous circuits in the state, but none come close to matching prison admissions from the 5th Circuit’s Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties.
In May, state prisons accepted 194 new inmates from the 5th Circuit, while Miami-Dade’s 11th Circuit prosecuted only 83 cases that resulted in a prison sentence. State felony convictions with sentences that exceed one year and a day are served within the DOC prison system.
