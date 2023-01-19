The Mudds return to La Hacienda to sing the blues

Betsy and Sam Mudd played a mixture of blues and jazz on the back patio of the recreation center next to Lake Mira Mar. The concert was part of the Recreation and Parks Department’s monthly outdoor concert series, which runs October through April.
The Inverness-based duo was all set to play last month at Fenney Recreation, but weather conditions forced the show’s cancellation. This time the weather cooperated, with sunny skies and a light breeze.
“If the weather is good, the people are always packed in,” Betsy said. “The weather is the only challenge in Florida.”
