The Mudds get bluesy during outdoor concert

Under a canopy of blue skies and a few clouds, the musical couple known as the Mudds brought the blues to the shores of Lake Mira Mar.
Betsy and Sam Mudd — with Betsy on bass and Sam on lead vocals and lead and rhythm guitar — played a mixture of blues and jazz from the 1940s and ‘50s during an outdoor concert Wednesday afternoon at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex.
“We wouldn’t play anything else,” said Betsy, who lives in Inverness. “It gives us something different. It’s been well-received.”
The Mudds played an outdoor show at La Hacienda last April; both shows were presented by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.