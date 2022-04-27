The Military Retiree Activities Office seeks volunteers

When veterans and their families have questions about their benefits, people like Ed Mayfield are always ready and happy to help.
Mayfield, director of the Military Retiree Activities Office, and four other volunteers staff the office and help veterans and their families navigate the Department of Defense programs and other related areas, he said.
“We help military retirees and their families with questions about ID cards, survival benefit programs, pay issues or what to do in case of a death of a retiree,” said Al Arnold, who has volunteered with the office for nine months.
