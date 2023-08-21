The Market at Sawgrass Grove one year later

The Sawgrass Grove area has become a hot spot for food and entertainment down south since opening a year ago.
The Market portion of Sawgrass Grove opened on July 13 last year and has added even more amenities since then. Businesses such as Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop and Sawgrass Bar began serving customers when The Market first opened.
In the months after it opened, The Market added Little Fin Seafood Shack and The Butcher & Market.
In June, The Villages Show Kitchen became the latest amenity to open and has been popular among the community for its cooking demonstration events.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.