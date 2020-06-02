The Lofts readies for July 15 move-in

Preleasing is underway at The Lofts at Brownwood, as Phase I construction nears completion. This phase consists of three buildings at the eastern quadrant and the Trillium Recreation Area, said Brittany Fugate, The Lofts leasing leader. The first wave of new residents begin to move in on July 15 at this 265-unit, age-restricted apartment community just a short walk north of Brownwood Paddock Square, she said.
“It’s amazing; I can’t wait,” Fugate said. “We’re excited to have quite a few Lofts already preleased, and we are continuing to take appointments each day for future residents.”
