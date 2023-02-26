The Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 169 in The Villages celebrates 24 years

For more than 20 years, Donald Lynch has enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow Korean War veterans through the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 169 in The Villages. Lynch, of Wildwood, has been part of KWVA Chapter 169 since 2001. This year the group is celebrating its 24th anniversary, and members are looking back on the good times over the last two decades. “It’s been quite a journey over the years,” said Lynch, a U.S. Navy and U.S. Army veteran. “I’m honored to be part of it, and I cherish all the friendships I’ve made in the group.”
