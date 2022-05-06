When military members serve their country, they rarely do it for glory or medals. However, The South Korean government and Korean War & Korea Defense Service Veterans Chapter 169 want to make sure those who did so during the Korean War get the recognition they deserve. “We have a lot of Korean War veterans here who can use a little recognition, or they never got that welcome home and were never thanked for their service properly,” said Bill McLaughlin, KWVA Chapter 169 board member. “This is a chance for the South Korean government to express its gratitude to the sacrifices (they) made.”

