Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 91F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Showers early with mainly sunny skies later in the day as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.