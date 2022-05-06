When military members serve their country, they rarely do it for glory or medals. However, The South Korean government and Korean War & Korea Defense Service Veterans Chapter 169 want to make sure those who did so during the Korean War get the recognition they deserve. “We have a lot of Korean War veterans here who can use a little recognition, or they never got that welcome home and were never thanked for their service properly,” said Bill McLaughlin, KWVA Chapter 169 board member. “This is a chance for the South Korean government to express its gratitude to the sacrifices (they) made.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.