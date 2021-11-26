The Jewish festival of Hanukkah begins Sunday

Temple Shalom of Central Florida will mark Hanukkah by lighting a menorah at Brownwood Paddock Square at 2 p.m. Sunday. Temple Shalom Marketing Coordinator Susan Feinberg said the event is open to everyone in The Villages and neighboring communities, regardless of religious affiliation and faith.
“We have a menorah in each town square (in The Villages), and for all eight nights of Hanukkah, Temple Shalom will light a candle in all of the menorahs,” she said. “Our big Hanukkah festivities in the town square traditionally happen on the first Sunday of the holiday, so having that Sunday fall on Hanukkah’s first night is quite special.”
Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire more than 2,000 years ago. Each year, the holiday is celebrated with the lighting of a menorah as well as traditional foods, gifts and games.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.