The ins and outs of over-the-counter hearing aids

For the first time, people can buy hearing aids direct from retail stores, which may be trickier than it sounds.
The FDA announced in August it had finalized language for a new category of over the counter hearing aids geared towards adults with mild to moderate hearing impairments.
Under the new rule, which recently took effect, people can buy hearing aids straight from stores and, according to the FDA, they won’t need to get a medical exam or a prescription. They also won’t need to get a fitting adjustment with an audiologist.
“It’s definitely good news,” said Dr. Al Turri, The Villages Health director of audiology. “If over the counter hearing aids work for you — in other words, if you have mild to moderate hearing loss and the presets on them meet your needs — it’s going to be a great convenience for patients, and it will reduce costs as well, I hope.”
However, there are a couple of things people should consider before rushing out to buy a hearing aid.
The Daily Sun recently spoke with Turri about the subject.
