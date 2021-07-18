The group workout helps you forget your worries

Debbie Johnson, of the Village of Springdale, leads the Group Synergy Fitness group at Laurel Manor Regional Recreation Complex on  July 13.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Debbie Johnson uses her Group Synergy workout classes to stay active and healthy, but they have more than just physical benefits

for her.

Johnson said the class, which is a combination of dancing, stretching and exercise, keeps her mental health in a good place, too.

“Movement makes me happy,” she said. “It releases all those feel-good chemicals in your brain and puts a smile on your face.”

Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.