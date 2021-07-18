The group workout helps you forget your worries

Debbie Johnson uses her Group Synergy workout classes to stay active and healthy, but they have more than just physical benefits
for her.
Johnson said the class, which is a combination of dancing, stretching and exercise, keeps her mental health in a good place, too.
“Movement makes me happy,” she said. “It releases all those feel-good chemicals in your brain and puts a smile on your face.”
