The Greater Hartford Connecticut Club donates to SoZo Kids

On the third Sunday of the month, the Greater Hartford Connecticut Club would normally enjoy dinner, friendly conversation and live entertainment at Bacall Recreation Center. In June, the social club spent its entertainment fund a little differently.
With club activity at a standstill, club leader Melinda Feivou decided to donate the money to SoZo Kids, a sponsorship program aimed at supporting children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.
Like many social clubs, the Greater Hartford Connecticut Club collects annual membership fees that fund the entertainment and food for monthly socials throughout the year.
In the eight years she has been club leader, Feivou, of the Village of Poinciana, has used those funds to hire musicians, hula dancers, comedians and magicians for members to enjoy with dinner or dessert and coffee.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.