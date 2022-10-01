The Enrichment Academy to introduce students to dragon boating

Members of the Silver Dragons dragon boat team help with the participants of the Dragon Boating Basics course of The Enrichment Academy on Lake Sumter.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Perhaps you rowed crew back in high school or college. Maybe you’re a lover of all water sports and looking for your next adventure. Maybe you’re a drummer that likes to boss people around.

Or perhaps you’re just interested in learning what exactly dragon boating is.

Whatever your call, The Enrichment Academy offers residents a chance next month to learn about a high-energy, core-focused team sport that’s beginning to catch on in the United States. In a 60-minute classroom setting followed by two 60-minute paddling sessions on Lake Miona and Lake Sumter, instructor Sally Maust will introduce students to dragon boating basics — safety, terms, stroke style, common practice drills and boat commands. 

Classes begin Nov. 7 with a classroom session and continue Nov. 8 and Nov. 10, including on-water paddling sessions on those final two days. Registration is $40 for Villages residents; $46 for outside students.

