The Enrichment Academy to introduce students to dragon boating

Perhaps you rowed crew back in high school or college. Maybe you’re a lover of all water sports and looking for your next adventure. Maybe you’re a drummer that likes to boss people around.
Or perhaps you’re just interested in learning what exactly dragon boating is.
Whatever your call, The Enrichment Academy offers residents a chance next month to learn about a high-energy, core-focused team sport that’s beginning to catch on in the United States. In a 60-minute classroom setting followed by two 60-minute paddling sessions on Lake Miona and Lake Sumter, instructor Sally Maust will introduce students to dragon boating basics — safety, terms, stroke style, common practice drills and boat commands.
Classes begin Nov. 7 with a classroom session and continue Nov. 8 and Nov. 10, including on-water paddling sessions on those final two days. Registration is $40 for Villages residents; $46 for outside students.
