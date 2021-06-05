The Enrichment Academy’ offers help to Villagers looking to find that perfect summer brew

Beers hissed as cans cracked open for Villagers getting ready to sample some delightful summer tastes.
On Thursday, Mark DeNote held his Summer Beer Tasting course through The Enrichment Academy at Rohan Recreation Complex.
Mark DeNote is a published author on Florida’s beer culture, “Tampa Bay Beer: A Heady History” and “The Great Florida Craft Beer Guide” and a state certified cicerone, a role similar to a “sommelier but for beer,” according to DeNote.
